Lemon Mobiles is back in the game; revamps its brand identity with new logo

Stepping into aggressive business plans, Lemon Mobiles, the home-grown mobile brand from Lemon Electronics Limited has introduced new logo under its revamped brand identity and investment plans. The brand has developed its new brand identity focusing on two pillars including ‘Companionship and Trust’. Highlighting the same, the new tagline for the brand will be “Bharose ka saath”, which will be amplified further through various marketing and media initiatives.

The company has also come up with new mission and vision which is to be a seamless organization adopting innovative technologies and ‘empowering lives’. It aims to create an ownership and performance driven work culture by empowering people, keeping product innovation and customer satisfaction at the forefront. Recently, the brand has completely revamped its business operations to make quality and commitment the benchmarks of its brand name.

Mr. Kapil Chugh, Chairman & Managing Director, Lemon Electronics Limited said, “The revamped brand approach is in line with Lemon Mobiles’ next growth strategy in the Indian market. The new brand identity and production unit bring a significant potential for the brand to bounce back and continue its commitment of delivering what market demands. We have planned to come up with robust strategies to fulfill the long-term needs of our consumers.”

The company has also planned to set up a new manufacturing unit for mobile phones and LED TVs at Sector 80, Noida. Currently, its product portfolio includes the finest quality feature phones, smartphones, and LED TVs at a budget-friendly price. Aiming to capture a bigger pie of Indian smartphone market, the brand is planning to launch 6-7 new smartphones in 4K – 8K price range in the coming months.

Praveen Srivastava, CEO – Lemon Electronics Limited said, “With new brand identity, we are determined to become a quality and performance driven entity in the market. Our new expansion plans are centred on our commitment to adopting new technologies and empowering customers. We are going to implement aggressive 360-degree marketing strategy across all mediums – ATL, BTL and Digital, which will establish a strong brand recall in the market.”

With an estimated investment of Rs 150 Cr, the proposed production facility will be equipped to produce 1 million mobile handsets per month. Spread over 1.30 lacs sq/ft. area, it will also have the capacity of producing 60K LED TVs per month. After the plant comes into operations in 2020, company aims to hit Rs 1000 Cr top line in next 3 years. The company also plans to set up an R&D and Testing Lab facility in Shenzhen, China to design the next-generation mobile handsets.

About Lemon Mobiles

Lemon Mobiles is the flagship brand of Lemon Electronics Limited (formerly Fastrack communication Ltd). Established in 2008, the company is a reputed home-grown name in mobile and consumer electronics market in India. The brand’s product portfolio includes the finest quality feature phones, smartphones, and LED TVs. Headquartered in Noida, Lemon Mobiles has a wide network of regional offices and service centres across the country.