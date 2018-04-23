Resource for Logo Design, Icons & More

“Logo is an art which comes from heart”

Logo designing is the fine art, everyone wish to learn thing. You want to learn or hone your skill in the art of designing? Then have a look on this top logo designing resources.

Logo Designing –

Visit the following logo designing resource that might help you in logo designing. As I mention logo is an art which comes from heart. Our designer they change their thinking process to design your logo. These are some following logo resources –

1. Onlinefreelogo –

Looking for lots of new logo design ideas, free graphics and web resources are free available here. You can generate your own business logo by customizing OFL logo templates and be the winner.

2. Design Instruction –

Design instruction offers lots of free resources such as icons, vectors, fonts, stock and image.

3. Creative Market –

On creative market you are able to create logo for your business, check out their get free goods section for a line-up of the best free goodies from the past week.

4. Pixel Buddha –

Offer an endless catalogue of freebies, including fonts, icons, patterns, illustrator, and textures. Time to time pixel Buddha hosts special offers giving you access to premium goods for nothing.

5. Endless Icons –

Its offers you unlimited icons which is specified by the brand name endless. From the usual suspects of the web corporate and society to more usual theme such as beauty, food and fun icons – at here you can find what you need.

6. Graphic Fuel –

An online resource which provides you high quality Photoshop freebies with the original source file in .PSD format.

7. FreePik –

Freepik is the best place for you if you need some victor deigns. Freepik is the leading search engine for graphics.

I hope so this logo generator resources going to help you for design your logo according to your business requirement. I feel happy to share my knowledge with you and I’m going to share what I known.