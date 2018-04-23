Scott W. Grant, DMD’s Porcelain Bridges Help Improve Oral Health

Scott W. Grant, DMD provides porcelain bridges that blend well with natural teeth and maintain healthy gums.

[IDAHO, 2018] – Scott W. Grant, DMD underscores the impact of losing a single tooth to a person’s oral health. The family and cosmetic dental office wants to help patients improve their dental health and, at the same time, reclaim their attractive smile through porcelain bridges.

Replacement of Missing Tooth

A bridge is a device used to replace one or more missing teeth, anchored to the neighboring teeth. The teeth on both sides of the missing teeth fit with dental crowns to anchor the prosthetic. Bridgework in some patients also functions as cosmetic and restorative purpose.

Scott W. Grant, DMD prepares bridges and crowns by using the likes of precious or semi-precious metals, porcelain, or a combination of the two.

The dental office considers aesthetics, function, and tissue compatibility in the selection of material that is suitable for the patient.

Missing tooth can cause changes in the look and shape of a person’s face. Porcelain bridges function to help correct this problem. Bridgework also helps maintain healthy gums. Clients can also rest assured that Scott W. Grant, DMD’s porcelain bridges blend flawlessly with the patient’s actual teeth.

Recommended Regular Check-Ups

Scott W. Grant, DMD suggests that patients go to the clinic at least twice a year for checkups and cleaning. The clinic points out, though, that more frequent visits would be better to keep track of oral health.

Gum disease remains as the top cause of tooth loss. People lose teeth from gum disease, which attacks the gums and the bone. The disease can develop in anyone at any age. This is why the dental office suggests regular visits to the clinic.

Dental exams and cleaning visits help prevent the development of gum disease or any dental problem. Other than cleaning, the visits include monitoring of a client’s dental health to identify and prevent any oral problem.

