Bird Academy IATA 2018 Regional Top Performer Award

New Delhi, April 18, 2018: Bird Academy, one of South Asia’s Top-10 2011 IATA- certified Authorised Training Centers, has been awarded the IATA 2018 Regional Top Performer Award at the recently concluded Global Training Partners Conference in Istanbul.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Radha Bhatia, Chairperson, Bird Group said, “We are thrilled & thankful to have received this prestigious award from IATA. It is an acknowledgement of the dedication and hard work that has been put in by everyone at Bird Academy since its inception. With our growing portfolio of training programs and our partnership with IATA, we aim to bridge the employability gap within the aviation and aerospace sector.”

Established in 1998, Bird Academy offers a complete spectrum of quality training programs on Aviation, Travel, Tourism, Hospitality and Retail. The courses offered are conceptualized with a view to provide an in-depth understanding and technical skills in the various fields. Recently, Bird Academy has also introduced ‘English Speaking Course’ to help in the overall grooming of students.

The IATA Regional Top Performer Award recognizes training centers for their contribution to developing the human capital for tomorrow’s air transport industry. IATA endeavors to provide a wide range of training programs spanning all aviation industry sectors in collaboration with training partners and prestigious academic institutions worldwide.

About Bird Academy

Bird Academy, run under the aegis of Bird Education Society for Travel & Tourism – a registered society, is providing skill development by way of training students to enable them to gain necessary skills and qualification in the travel, tourism and aviation sector and meet the job sector demands by providing a multi skilled, competent and efficient work force. Bird Academy is a pioneer in designing curriculum, developing content and conduct of training and vocational programs. Bird Academy is also closely associated with Women in Aviation (India Chapter), a non-profit organization that skills and empowers women in the aviation industry. The Academy is associated with Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University (RGNAU), Delhi University and US-India Aviation Cooperation Program (ACP) as its knowledge and training partners.