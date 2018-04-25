Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Challenges and Demand by 2022

The global automotive MEMS sensor market was valued at $2,600.5 million in 2014, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0%, during the period 2015 – 2020. The government regulation towards passenger safety and environment has become more stringent in recent years, and therefore automotive manufacturers are forced to implement latest and advanced sensor based automotive safety features, such as Electronic stability control (ESC), Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, (ADAS), Anti-lock braking system (ABS), and others.

Get a free sample of this research report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automotive-mems-sensor-market/report-sample



The development in the field of vehicle to infrastructure (V2I) and vehicle to vehicle communication (V2C) is providing new market opportunity for the low cost wireless MEMS sensors used in the communication and information technology. The limited foundry outsourcing of the MEMS sensor is one major road block for the low cost design, precise size, and mass production of the automotive MEMS sensor.

The automobile companies are investing heavily for the development of MEMS based energy harvester in automobiles, especially through the tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS). Most of the TPMS systems available in the market are powered by battery with short life and hence, the energy harvesting can increase the product life cycle of the TPMS. The advancement in the IC fabrication technology has facilitated cost effective fabrication process of automotive MEMS. The modern IC fabrication technology provides monolithic integration of micro electro-mechanical structure, with signal processing, controlling and driving electronics.

Explore report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automotive-mems-sensor-market



Based on application, the automotive infotainment market is expected to witness the fastest growth (CAGR of 9.2%), during the forecast period. Among various type of automotive MEMS sensor, the pressure sensor led the automotive MEMS sensor market in 2014, with the market size of $ 763.1 million. The MEMS design in terms of different type of MEMS integration and application in automotive is changing continuously with the advent of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS); connected car such as telematics, infotainment, and mobile based apps; safe car such as autonomous vehicles and V2X; and secure car such as automotive cyber security.

Make enquiry before buying the report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=automotive-mems-sensor-market

The key companies operating in the global automotive MEMS sensor market include ST Microelectronics N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Analog Devices Inc., Sensata Technologies Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, and Freescale Semiconductors Ltd.