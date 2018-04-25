Direct Bonded Copper (DBC) Ceramic Substrate Market – Global Future | Emerging Growth Prospects by 2026

New York April 2018(Press Release) – Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market is valued at 149.4 million USD in 2016 and it is expected to reach 373.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a Growth Rate of 9.6% between 2016 and 2026. DBC means Direct Bonded Copper and it refers to a process in which copper and a ceramic material are directly bonded. DBC (Direct Bonded Copper) substrates are composed of a ceramic insulator having two layers of copper that are directly bonded onto an aluminum-oxide (Al2O3) or aluminum-nitride (AlN) ceramic base. Global DBC ceramic substrate production was 220,200 square meters in 2017, and it will be 484,000 square meters in 2025 in terms of volume.

DBC(Direct Bonded Copper) substrate has been the main methods for making electrically conductive interconnects on insulating substrates since 1930. Direct bonded copper substrates prove to be an excellent solution for electrical isolation and thermal management of high power semiconductor modules for many years. The advantages of DBC substrates are high current carrying capability, excellent electrical insulation, very good thermal conductivity, superb thermal cycling stability, superb thermal cycling stability, good heat spreading, environmentally clean and good mechanical strength.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the largest DBC ceramic substrates market during the forecast period by value because of China and emerging markets like India, Indonesia followed by North America and Europe. DBC ceramic substrates market will grow rapidly which will be driven by the rapid urbanization, demand from IGBT, automobile, CPV, aerospace and communication. in next ten years, DBC ceramic substrates market will witness huge growth because of the electric vehicles market. It is expected that the overall sales growth for DBC ceramic substrates will remain positive the forecast period.

Direct Bonded Copper (DBC) Ceramic Substrate Market: Competitive Analysis

Report includes accurate analysis of key players with Market Value, Company profile, SWOT analysis. The Study constitutes of following key players in Direct Bonded Copper (DBC) Ceramic Substrate Market:

• Rogers/Curamik (Germany)

• KCC (Korea)

• Ferrotec(Shanghai Shenhe Thermo-Magnetics Electronics) (China)

• Heraeus Electronics (Germany)

• Tong Hsing (Taiwan)

• Remtec (US)

• Stellar Industries Corp (US)

• Nanjing Zhongjiang New Material Science & Technology (China)

• Zibo Linzi Yinhe High-Tech Development (China)

• NGK Electronics Devices (Japan)

• IXYS (Germany Division)

• Mitsubishi Materials (Japan)

Direct Bonded Copper (DBC) Ceramic Substrate Market: Product Type

• AlN DBC Ceramic Substrate

• Al2O3 DBC Ceramic Substrate

Direct Bonded Copper (DBC) Ceramic Substrate Market: Application

• Power Electronics

• Automotive

• Home Appliances and CPV

• Aerospace

Direct Bonded Copper (DBC) Ceramic Substrate Market report delivers comprehensive analysis of:

• Market Forecast for 2018-26

• Market growth drivers

• Challenges and Opportunities

• Emerging and Current market trends

• Market player Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value)

• Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import analysis

• End user/application Analysis

