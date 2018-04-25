Gas to liquid Market Facts, Figures & Top Key Player | FORECAST 2023

Global Gas to liquid (GTL) Market Information Report by Product, by Application and by Region – Global Forecast To 2022

Taste the market data and market information presented through market data tables and figures spread in numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content & market synopsis on “Global Solar Panels Market Information from 2018 to 2023“

Ask Sample for this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5053

Based on application, the market has been divided as Fuel Oil, Lubricating Oil, Process Oil, and Others. Fuel Oil accounted for the largest market share of 36.2% in 2016, with a market value of USD 98.4 Million. Fuel oil is the advanced heavy fuel oil used in boilers and other equipment for generating heat and energy in manufacturing operations and processes. It helps improve the reliability and the performance of the entire boiler system, from the storage tank right to the chimney. Lubricating Oil was the second-largest market, in 2016, valued at USD 81.2 Million. GTL lubricants, come with essentially zero sulfur and nitrogen, excellent oxidation stability and low viscosity, even at low temperatures. Process oil is another major application of the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.00% during the forecast period. GTL process oils are used in a wide variety of chemical and technical industries, either as raw material component or as an aid to processing. GTL Process Oils have a water-white colour as well as they offer a uniform chemical structure, a high flash point and low volatility, and an outstanding light and thermal stability.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/gas-to-liquid-market-5053

Market Research Analysis: –

South-Africa was the second largest market for the gas-to-liquid. It accounted for a share of 16.57% in the global market, in 2016. In Mossel Bay town, South Africa, PetroSA, operates the GTL plant. It produces 45,000 barrels per day, which includes diesel, gasoline, kerosene and specialty products.

Hence, global GTL market is expected to reach a market size of USD 16,374.5 million by the end of the forecast period at CAGR of 7.42%.

Ask for your specific company profile and country level customization on reports.

The key players of global gas to liquid (GTL) market are Royal Dutch Shell plc. (The Netherlands), Chevron Corporation (U.S.), Sasol Limited (South Africa), PetroSA (South Africa), Velocys Plc. (U.K.), ORYX GTL (Qatar), OLTIN YO’L GTL (Uzbekistan ) and others.

This research report has provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the global gas to liquid market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

Buy now this report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5053

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email:sales@marketresearchfuture.com