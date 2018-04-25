Global Situation Awareness Systems Market to reach a market size of $29.8 bn by 2022

According to a new report Global Situation Awareness Systems Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Situation Awareness Systems is expected to attain a market size of $29.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The Command & Control System market dominated the Global Situation Awareness System Market by Product Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 7.4 % during the forecast period. The Radar market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.2% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Radio Frequency Identification market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 9.7% during (2016 – 2022).

The Network Video Recorders market dominated the Global Situation Awareness System Market by Component in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 6.8 % during the forecast period. The Other Components market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.7% during (2016 – 2022).

The Military & Defense market dominated the Global Situation Awareness System Market by Vertical in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 6.9 % during the forecast period. The Cyber Security market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.6% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Industrial market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 12.2% during (2016 – 2022).

The North America market dominated the Global Situation Awareness System Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 7.2 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.6% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Situation Awareness Systems have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Microsoft Corporation, Axis Communications AB, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Excelitas Technologies Corp, Harris Corporation, D3 Security Management Systems Inc., BAE Systems and Honeywell International, Inc.

Full report :- https://kbvresearch.com/global-situation-awareness-systems-market-2016-2022/

Research Scope

Global Situation Awareness Systems Market By Product Type

Command & Control System

Fire & Flood Alarm System

Radar

SONAR

Physical Security Information Management

Radio Frequency Identification

Chemical Biological Radio logical Nuclear (CBRN) Systems

Others

Global Situation Awareness Systems Market By Component

Network Video Recorders

Sensors

Global Positioning System

Display

Other Components

Global Situation Awareness Systems Market By Vertical

Military & Defense

Aerospace

Healthcare

Marine Security

Cyber Security

Automotive

Mining & Oil & Gas

Industrial

Others

Global Situation Awareness Systems Market By Geography

North America Situation Awareness Systems Market

US. Situation Awareness Systems Market

Canada Situation Awareness Systems Market

Mexico Situation Awareness Systems Market

Rest of North America Situation Awareness Systems Market

Europe Situation Awareness Systems Market

Germany Situation Awareness Systems Market

UK. Situation Awareness Systems Market

France Situation Awareness Systems Market

Russia Situation Awareness Systems Market

Spain Situation Awareness Systems Market

Italy Situation Awareness Systems Market

Rest of Europe Situation Awareness Systems Market

Asia-Pacific Situation Awareness Systems Market

China Situation Awareness Systems Market

Japan Situation Awareness Systems Market

India Situation Awareness Systems Market

South Korea Situation Awareness Systems Market

Singapore Situation Awareness Systems Market

Malaysia Situation Awareness Systems Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Situation Awareness Systems Market

LAMEA Situation Awareness Systems Market

Brazil Situation Awareness Systems Market

Argentina Situation Awareness Systems Market

UAE Situation Awareness Systems Market

Saudi Arabia Situation Awareness Systems Market

South Africa Situation Awareness Systems Market

Nigeria Situation Awareness Systems Market

Rest of LAMEA Situation Awareness Systems Market

Companies Profiled

Honeywell International, Inc.

BAE Systems

D3 Security Management Systems Inc.

Harris Corporation

Excelitas Technologies Corp

Danaher Corporation

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

Axis Communications AB

Microsoft Corporation

