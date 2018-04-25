Go Travellism Kick Starts A New Venture Of Himalayan Tours

Mumbai, Maharashtra- 25th April, 2018: Go Travellism has started with a new venture of Himalayan Tours in Mumbai this season. Under the banner of Offbeat Himalayas which is now a unit of Go Travellism, this leading tour operator in Mumbai is all set to endow it’s travelers with a wide range of Himalayan Tours. Offbeat Himalayas specializes in planning customized long vacations in peaceful destinations across the north Himalayan region.

Some of the best packages offered comprise of Leh Ladakh Tour Package, Meghalaya Tour Packages, Spiti Valley Tour Packages, North East India Holiday Tour Packages, Nepal Tour Packages and Bhutan Honeymoon Tour Packages From Mumbai.

By booking these tour packages, travelers can witness striking visuals of snow-covered mountains, thick forests, high-altitude meadows, flowing streams and splashing waterfalls. Further, Offbeat Himalayas ensures cheap and pocket-friendly rates on tour packages. Keeping in mind safety of the travelers, they have incorporated prime tour highlights that comprise of best luxury accommodation, site-seeing with best tour guides, delighting in authentic local cuisine, campfire, adventure rides and exotic holiday experience.

Speaking about the new venture of Offbeat Tours, Mr Saurabh Thakekar – the founder of Go Travellism, said, “Our aim is to keep our travelers satisfied with the kind of experience they get through our adventure Himalayan diaries. Some of the highly demanded north tour packages are spiti valley tour packages with accommodation, leh ladakh road trip and bike tour packages, Leh Ladakh cheapest tour packages from Mumbai and Pune. Our customer-centric approach is further emphasized with a brilliant 24×7 customer support by highly trained and motivated professionals at Offbeat Himalayas.”

There are numerous styles of trip offered to cater for diverse tastes, along with a varied range of destinations and departure dates. The company believe’s in providing what they know and suggest travellers the best vacation options. The team knows the cores of Himalayas from the core of their heart. Name the place and they have already been there. Offbeat Himalayas plans to incorporate new north destinations in few months down the line.

About Go Travellism Pvt Ltd:

Started as just a small concept to connect travel lovers from Mumbai, Go Travellism today is the Largest Travel Club in Mumbai and one of the largest in India with a family of 44,000 + happy travellers including the amazing team 40+ leaders, 3 co-founders and dynamic office staff. At Mumbai Travellers, vacationers get assortment of activities under one roof including breathtaking adventure, educational treks, exhilarating wildlife safaris, nature trails, corporate outings, expeditions, social outings, fun-filled camping, life on wheel such as biking-cycling… The list of adventure activities simply never ends at Go Travellism!

Contact Information:

Contact Person:

Saurabh Thakekar : +91 8422049888

Address: Office No. 408, Shree Samarth Plaza, RRT Road, Opp Mulund station, Mulund (W) 400080.

Email Id: mumbaitravellers@gmail.com

For Tour Booking +91 8692086927

For Lifetime Membership +91 8692055777

Website: www.offbeathimalaya.com

Working Hours: 10:30 a.m – 07:30 p.m