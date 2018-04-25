Kairali Ayurvedic Group Opens Healing Centre at Nagpur

Kairali Ayurvedic Group has opened its first Holistic Wellness Centre at Nagpur in the state of Maharashtra. Located inside the –‘Ramdham Healing Village for Naturopathy at Mansar in Nagpur, patients will get the complete benefits of the 30 Residential Rooms, a Yoga Hall, Green Gym, 8 Treatment Rooms, Ayurvedic Plantation and Lake at the facility.

This is Kairali’s second centre in Maharashtra and the first Healing centre by Kairali Ayurvedic Group with full facility of accommodation and food apart from Kairali – The Ayurvedic Healing Village at Pallakad in Kerala.

Mr. Abhilash K Ramesh, Executive Director, Kairali Ayurvedic Group, stated, “We can’t create and maintain a healthy life just through massages. Ayurveda focuses on prevention, i.e going to the root cause and then eradicating by maintaining a balance of an individual’s Dosha’s (Vata, Pitta & Kapha). Through our healing centres we work towards achieving this balance. The Ramdham Healing Village is equipped with trained experienced Ayurvedic Therapists from Kairali”.

Besides this Kairali’s Ayurvedic Consultation session has also been opened at Suryakiran Complex, First Floor, Near Bajaj Nagar, VNIT Main Gate, Nagpur – 440010. The purpose of opening the clinic is to make the consultation more accessible for the local population at Nagpur.

The Ramdham Healing Village will offer a wide range of authentic Ayurvedic Therapies, Health & Diet counselling, and Healing & relaxing massages among its facilities. All modelled on wellness techniques & rejuvenating body treatments offered by Kairali.

Preventive and Regenerative program provides relief to a person suffering from migraine, sinusitis, stress and strain. Detoxification treatment eases hypertension, whereas Weight loss program, Panchkarma Therapy, Treatment of arthritis etc., are among other popular treatments at Kairali.

Present at the inauguration, Mrs.Varsha Usgaonkar (Bollywood Actress and Singer) said, “Ayurveda is the belief in healing through Nature. Today, when the lifestyle oriented diseases have become common, Ayurveda is something which I can trust without thinking. It’s a way to go healthy and live healthy”.

The Ramdham Healing Village by Kairali is built within a serene and a peaceful environment surrounded by lush greenery. The property is spread across six acres, accommodating 30 residential rooms, a Yoga hall, Green Gym, 8 treatment rooms with a day care facility. It is set amidst an environment that would give a healing effect as soon as one steps in.

Besides offering Healing therapies through its centres, Kairali Ayurvedic Group also offers Ayurvedic Medication. Its signature Ayurvedic Health Retreat is among the leading Ayurvedic health retreats in Asia, and the multiple award winning hotel and spa-The Ayurvedic Healing Village, Palakkad, is one of the best wellness retreat in the world.

The Kairali Ayurvedic Healing Village is world renowned for its medicinal and cosmetics products. The Group also offers spa franchise opportunities to spa owners around the world, thus supporting the expansion of Ayurvedic wellness centres, health retreats and spa hotels.

About Kairali Ayurvedic Group

Kairali Ayurvedic Group was established on solid ground of Ayurveda research. Since its inception in 1989, by Mr. K.V. Ramesh and Mrs Gita Ramesh, Kairali has built on the achievements of its forefathers, developing its product infrastructure to make a diverse range of Ayurvedic medicines available to global audience. The Group, spread across 9 countries with 35 treatment centres is also into Ayurvedic Medicines & Healing Centres. Its signature Ayurvedic health retreat The Ayurvedic Healing Village is one of the leading Ayurvedic health retreats in Asia, and among the best wellness retreat in the world.

The Group is founded on authentic Ayurvedic medicine and philosophy, delivering high quality natural Ayurvedic therapies and has made a name for itself in the Ayurveda industry. For further details please visit www.kairali.com