Over 7,000 youth in 40 aspirational districts under DST project to be provided entrepreneurial support: EDII

Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), an acknowledged national resource Institute for Entrepreneurship Education, Research, Training and Institution Building, will provide entrepreneurship support to over 7,000 youth in 40 aspirational districts under the aegis of Department of Science & Technology (DST), National Science & Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB), Government of India.

Government of India has identified 115 aspirational districts for rapid transformation, sustainable development and growth in the areas of nutrition, education, health, skill development & entrepreneurship amongst others. For promoting science & technology entrepreneurship, EDII has been selected as national resource agency for 40 districts out of total 115 identified by the Government.

Emphasizing on the role of entrepreneurship in sustainable development, Dr. Sunil Shukla, Director, EDII said, “Entrepreneurship has been visualized as one of the strategic development intervention to accelerate the socio-economic development process of underdeveloped areas. For sustainable growth and development, there is a need to inculcate the spirit of entrepreneurship amongst local youth. Through this project, our aim is to mentor a new generation of job creators in the hinterland of India.”

Under the project, entrepreneurship sensitization and development programmes will be organized for potential entrepreneurs of the selected aspirational districts having an urge to set up micro/small innovative business opportunities. In each of 40 districts, 3 such programmes, each with around 60 participants will be conducted over nine-month duration.

“The role of Entrepreneurship sensitization and development programme is set to create awareness among the beneficiaries about the various facets of entrepreneurship so that the discipline gains acceptance of entrepreneurship as a career choice. These programmes aim at providing knowledge and information about the benefits of entrepreneurship and sources of help (financial as well non-financial), incentives and subsidies available from government for different segments of society towards enterprise creation,” said Professor SB Sareen, Project Director and Member Secretary, DST-NIMAT Project, EDII.

EDII has generated employment for over 60,000 persons in Science & Technology field in the last five years. Under Department of Science & Technology (DST)-National Implementing and Monitoring Agency for Training (NIMAT) project, EDII has trained and sensitized over 5 lakh youth towards entrepreneurship from 2013-14 till 2017-18. EDII is the national implementing agency for this project.