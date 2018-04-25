Pai Hospital Presents “Fibromyoma termed as Fibroid uterus”

Vasco Da Gama, Goa: Pai Hospital presents Fibromyoma which is commonly understood as benign solid tumor of the uterus. Fibroids are more common in the age group of 35 – 45 years. Fibroids are common in the ladies who have not had a pregnancy.

Pai Hospital, one of the leading IVF centres in Goa, presents the fibroids uterus, which is basically termed as benign solid tumor of the uterus may cause elongation or destruction of the uterus. If the fibroids are deeply placed or are large in size, they may disturb the uterine cavity and prevent the embryo (early baby) from implanting. Pai Hospital Vasco is one of the most trusted and oldest hospital in Goa which offers a vast list of treatment of diseases like breast cancer, intrauterine growth restriction, female infertility, male infertility and many more.

Symptoms of Fibroid uterus: Fibroids may cause infertility by causing pelvic pain and pain during intercourse. Fibroids are common in the ladies who have not had a pregnancy. Fibroids are common in infertile ladies and in overweight women. The fibroids may be accidentally discovered during examination, ultrasound or during some pelvic surgery. Most patients with fibroid uterus complain of heavy menstrual bleeding. Some patients with fibroid complain of painful menstruation (dysmenorrhea) or painful coitus (dyspareunia).

Pregnancy with fibroid uterus: Fibroids may reduce the space for optimal growth of the fetus and placenta. The fibroids may grow in size and may lead to miscarriage and pre-term labour. Degeneration of fibroid may lead to pain in abdomen. In labor, the patient may have abnormal labor uterine contractions. There is a higher chance of caesarean section. After delivery there is increased chance of blood loss.

Treatment of Fibroid Uterus: Fibroids which are asymptomatic and do not cause a risk to the patient, need not be treated. These fibroids can be best observed annually by ultrasound and the changes noted. Not all fibroids are asymptomatic and some may need one of the following treatments.

a. Medical management

b. NSAIDS (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs)

c. Hormonal therapy

d. GnRH Agonists

e. Other

For any queries regarding fibroid uterus, feel free to call at 07798973345, 0832-2513641, 0832-2511899 or visit us at: http://www.paihospitalvasco.com/

About the company:

Pai Hospital came into inception in the year 1985, They specialize in providing advanced IVF treatment and offer all gynec facilities like pregnancy care, surgeries for the diseases related to all age group women.They expertise in providing best key hole surgeries/ laparoscopy at affordable rates. Over these past 30 years, Pai Hospital has given very devoted and efficient service and has developed a long list of satisfied patients and completed families throughout Panjim, Margoa and other regions of Goa.

Contact Details:

PaiHospital

Vaddem, VascoDaGama

Goa-403802

INDIA

Mobile: +91 832 251 1899

E-Mail: paihospital@yahoo.com

Website: http://www.paihospitalvasco.com/