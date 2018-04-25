Bringing back a period that existed more than three centuries back, the elaborate symmetrical ornamentation of the Stuhrling Original Anatol Automatic Dual Time 371.01 Mens Watch dazzles and amazes! Its skeletonized dial borrows touches from the mid-1600s while the early 19th century Art Deco influences create an overlay that sets in the vintage feel solidly and not just an impression of it the modern spectrum of showy wrist-wears often display. There’s no glitzy crystal or hard-hitting color into the mix; just an easy flowing set of well-made components that are glowing with goodness.

The Stuhrling Original Anatol Automatic Dual Time 371.01 Mens Watch is ideal for anyone looking for a watch to use for extremely formal affairs – such as in a wedding or in a family reunion; big corporate award nights and for other upper-tier invitations. Still, the price doesn’t go through the roof, making it quite accessible for the average city guy. Stuhrling’s kind of American Spirit mixes with Swiss ideologies well and pays a worthwhile tribute to the memories of Swiss watchmaker Max Sturhling, best known for his bold designs, which is in trend forever with men’s watch.

The Stuhrling Original Anatol Automatic Dual Time 371.01 Mens Watch is oversized and thick, which allows the elegant features show in sharp relief. It’s surprisingly unobtrusive given its size; its transparent face shows the watch’s inner workings and the rich accents upon them. A similarly transparent rear window; it lets you see how the watch functions from the other side.

Being an ‘automatic’ or self-winding, the Stuhrling Original Anatol Automatic Dual Time 371.01 Mens Watch functions primarily on a mainspring that winds-up as your arm moves. It also allows manual winding and resists water for more than a hundred feet in case you topple off from the yacht. But the 24mm wide alligator-embossed black leather strap is not for frequent wetting.

The larger-than-usual, onion-shaped crown also allows setting the time (also the dual time) and the sun/moon positions. These indicate AM or PM according to your home time settings and help you to get over with jet lag.

A striking creation at a nominal price, the elegant Stuhrling Original Men’s Watches also pleases the technophile heavily into sports functions and professional specs. It helps to make a fashionable statement with less efforts from the wearer’s side.

