Terephthalic Aldehyde Market Projected to be worth US$ 4,342,866.7 by the end of 2028.

Future Market Insights (FMI) has published a new report on terephthalic aldehyde, which has been titled, “Terephthalic Aldehyde Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028.” According to the report, the global market for terephtahlic aldehyde is on the verge of downfall owing to the amount waste water being generated from the production of only one tonne of terephthalic aldehyde. It has been considered uneconomical by a handful of players in the market owing to its expensive nature as well as lack of proper infrastructure in order to treat colossal amount of waste water. Moreover, owing to the government regulations across the globe, the production of terephthalic aldehyde has been halted by a majority of key companies in the global marketplace.

“Even if we start producing again, we are not sure we will be able to produce the same quantity again,” states an authority at one of the leading production companies.

According to the report, the global terephthalic aldehyde market is expected to witness -3.8% CAGR from 2018 to 2028. While the market currently values worth US$ 16,129,832.3, it has been projected to go down and reach US$ 4,342,866.7 by the end of 2028. The leading companies functioning in the global terephthalic aldehyde market are Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Wuhai Xinye Chemical Co., Ltd., Dalian Richfortune Chemicals Co. Ltd., Alfa Aesar, Hebei Xingyu Chemical Co., Ltd., and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Growing Environmental Pressure Causing Market Deterrence

The world is observing an insufficient supply of terephthalic aldehyde, principally caused by the enforcement of ‘Environmental Protection Tax Law’ in 2016 in China. The policy required producers to install proper waste management facilities and levied heavy punishments and penalties on the companies, waning to comply with the mandated regulatory standards. These regulations interrupted the production facilities of terephthalic aldehyde, resulting in to abridged productivity, creating a huge variation between demand and supply. This has led to high vulnerability in the global market, leaving the end users obligated to look for other alternate materials or production technology in order to meet the industry demand.

Use in Other Applications along with Optical Brightener to Open Future Prospects

The scope of application and use of terephthalic aldehyde has expanded over the years to various end-use industries. It is mainly used for the production of optical brighteners and photo-polymers. It is also an important intermediate in the synthesis of medicines, dyes and perfumes. Though terephthalic aldehyde is a small volume product, it is projected to profit from macroeconomic industrial growth, predominantly in end-use sectors where it finds its niche applications. The macroeconomic factors are projected to underpin end-user industries, such as textile, personal care, paper and pulp, and pharmaceutical, which in turn would create the demand for terephthalic aldehyde. Further, the uniqueness of terephthalic aldehyde in niche applications proves to be a vantage point. As per various industrial sources, the dearth of the alternatives in optical brightener application is the main factor driving its demand globally.

