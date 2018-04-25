Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Size, Share by Manufacturers: – BASF SE, Bayer Material Science AG, COIM, Headway Polyurethane Co. Ltd

It is expecting that during 2016-2023 the global thermoplastic polyurethane market will grow with the CAGR of 6.53%.

Market Overview

Thermoplastic polyurethane market is expected to grow at a rapid phase owing to rising demand from various regions and it vast application in various end-use industries. Thermoplastic Polyurethane has good properties such as elasticity, transparency, and resistance to oil, grease, and abrasion due to this the application of Thermoplastic polyurethane has been expanding. Globally, the thermoplastic polyurethane market is expected to witness significant growth owing to rising demand from the automotive sector. In addition, thermoplastic polyurethanes applications in medical are also expected to boost the growth of the TPU market in the coming years. However, the growing environmental concerns with the manufacture and usage of thermoplastic polyurethanes are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

In addition, growth of automotive and construction industry are the major industries for consumption of thermoplastic polyurethane especially in APAC region by contributing the major countries such as China, India, Thailand, and South Korea.

Market Segmentation-

The global thermoplastic polyurethane market is majorly segmented on the basis of garde, types, application, and region. Based on grade, of thermoplastic polyurethane the market is segmented into Flame Retardant, Antistatic, Reinforced & Others. Based on types of thermoplastic polyurethane the market is segmented into polyester, polyether, and polycaprolactone. Furthermore, based on application of Thermoplastic Polyurethane the market is segmented into as Automotive, Construction, Engineering, Medical and Others

Top Key Players Analysis for Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market:

API Plastics, BASF SE, Bayer Material Science AG, COIM, Headway Polyurethane Co. Ltd., Hexpol AB, Huntsman Corporation, Lubrizol Corporation, Miracll Chemical Co. Ltd., Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd and others.

Based on type, of thermoplastic polyurethane the market is segmented into polyester, polyether, and polycaprolactone. The market for polyester is expected to grow at healthy CAGR, the properties of polyester TPU allows compatible with PVC and other polar plastics and are unaffected by oils and chemicals it provides excellent abrasion resistance and good balance of physical properties that are used in polybends.

